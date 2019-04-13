National Boys & Girls Club Week Wrap Up!

We will be celebrating Boys & Girls Club Week during the week of April 8th. The week includes lots of special activities, speakers and fun for our Club Members during our After School Program. We invite you, our friends, neighbors and supporters to join us to wrap up the week on Saturday, April 13th....

National Boys & Girls Club Week

April 8-12, 2019

Come celebrate with us!

Event: Community Event at Boys & Girls Club of Alton

Description: Help us wrap us a great week!

8A-10A: Coffee, donuts and Club tours.

Easter Egg Hunt for ages 1 to 11 begins at 11 AM.

Date: April 13, 2019

Time: 8A until 2 PM

Location: Boys & Girls Club of Alton, 2512 Amelia Street, Alton, IL 62002