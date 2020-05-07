National Day of Prayer Premiere Video

× Expand National Day of Prayer National Day of Prayer

We will be joining together, with the rest of the nation to worship, hear messages from speakers and pray over the United States in the areas of government, military and veterans, first responders, churches, families, media, local business, and education. Please join us for this very special hour and agree in prayer with us. Please like our Facebook page, click "going" to the event, and share with your friends. God bends down to listen. Let us fill Him up with our voices!