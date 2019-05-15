National Police Day Memorial - 2019

× Expand Chaplain Marc Lane Honoring Those Who Serve & Protect

Keynote Speaker: Sarah Deatherage Steele

Every day, Sarah continues to survive the sudden loss of her late husband, Illinois State Police Motor Officer Kyle Deatherage. Kyle was killed by a Scott’s Law violator while conducting a traffic stop in 2012. Sarah has since been an advocate for Scott’s Law and has been creating awareness on several different media platforms.

Law Enforcement Honor Guards representing Alton Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police will join together to bring remembrance to our Fallen.

The entire Riverbend area is invited & encouraged to join us.