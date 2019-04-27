Illinois American Water encourages customers to participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this coming Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Residents are encouraged to drop off their unwanted medications at approved collection sites so they can be incinerated, which is the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended approach for pharmaceutical disposal. Flushing medications down the toilet and throwing them in the trash are discouraged. Participating Illinois collection sites can be located here - https://tinyurl.com/y6pv6lz6.

Illinois residents unable to participate Saturday are encouraged to use their community pharmaceutical disposal programs to properly dispose of their unwanted medications.

Illinois American Water has helped to implement permanent pharmaceutical disposal programs across the state.

NOTE: There are multiple drop off locations!

Click the link to find the drop off location and time near you.