National Vietnam War Veterans Day

March 29th has been designated National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will honor Vietnam War veterans at an event on March 29th at 11 a.m. at Freedom Worship Center, 3633 Highway 162, Granite City, IL.

The date commemorates the last day in which United States troops were on the ground in Vietnam and is part of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War (Nov 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975). All veterans, and especially those who served in Vietnam, and their family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend.

Please let us know your name/branch of service and we will have a certificate for you.

For additional information, contact Lola 618-667-8660.