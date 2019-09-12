National WBE Certification Workshop on Sept. 12

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with the Illinois Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) to bring a specialized “Is WBE Certification Right for You” workshop to Edwardsville from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Town & Country Bank in Edwardsville. This session brings together local WBDC Associate Director Jacinta Witherspoon and SBDC business advisors to support women small business owners.

“This is an opportunity that women business owners will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, SBDC director. “Chambers of Commerce, BNI (Business Network International) Groups, and other business-building and networking organizations are encouraged to invite their members.”

To register, visit: ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31512

New SBDC clients/participants should use the sign-up button

Existing SBDC clients should use the log-in button (log in after clicking the sign-up button, top right corner)

Registrants may sign in at 2:30 p.m. the day of the event

The $10 registration fee includes refreshments and valuable handouts. Women business owners can also call 618-650-2929 for more information.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs, and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research, and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.