Nazarene Community Theatre Southern Gospel Concert featuring The Redemptions

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2020 @ 7 pm

NAZARENE COMMUNITY THEATRE

400 N. Central Ave. (Highway 111)

Roxana, IL 62084

A Love offering will be taken.

For more information about this concert series please

Call 618-616-2815 or email stcadle1@aol.com

COME EARLY FOR GOOD SEATING

NAZARENE COMMUNITY THEATRE

GOSPEL CONCERTS

SCHEDULE OF FUTURE CONCERTS

________________________________________________

NO JANUARY CONCERT

___________ ____________________________________

SATURDAY MARCH 21, 2020 @ 7 PM

“BAMA BLU-GRACE” Bluegrass Gospel

From Logan, Alabama www.bamablu-grace.com

___________________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY APRIL 18, 2020 @ 7 PM

“GOSPEL 4 REUNION”

_________________________________________________

SATURDAY MAY 16, 2020 @ 7 PM

TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020 @ 7 PM

TBA

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY JULY 18, 2020 @ 7 PM

Our Hawaiian friends “KEEPERS OF THE FAITH”

Puyallup, WA www.kotfquartet.com

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

All concerts are subject to change

An offering will be taken so please give generously. Suggested donation of $7.00 or per person

If you would like to be a sponsor of these concerts please contact me @ 618-616-2815