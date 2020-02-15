Nazarene Community Theatre Southern Gospel Concert featuring The Redemptions
Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2020 @ 7 pm
NAZARENE COMMUNITY THEATRE
400 N. Central Ave. (Highway 111)
Roxana, IL 62084
A Love offering will be taken.
For more information about this concert series please
Call 618-616-2815 or email stcadle1@aol.com
COME EARLY FOR GOOD SEATING
GOSPEL CONCERTS
SCHEDULE OF FUTURE CONCERTS
NO JANUARY CONCERT
SATURDAY MARCH 21, 2020 @ 7 PM
“BAMA BLU-GRACE” Bluegrass Gospel
From Logan, Alabama www.bamablu-grace.com
SATURDAY APRIL 18, 2020 @ 7 PM
“GOSPEL 4 REUNION”
SATURDAY MAY 16, 2020 @ 7 PM
TBA
SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020 @ 7 PM
TBA
SATURDAY JULY 18, 2020 @ 7 PM
Our Hawaiian friends “KEEPERS OF THE FAITH”
Puyallup, WA www.kotfquartet.com
All concerts are subject to change
An offering will be taken so please give generously. Suggested donation of $7.00 or per person
If you would like to be a sponsor of these concerts please contact me @ 618-616-2815