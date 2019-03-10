Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Jewish Community Center 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St Louis, Missouri 63146

Celebrate with your neighbors Mr. Rogers’ incredible legacy as we create a space for conversation and reflection around the tragic shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill, Mr. Rogers’ real-life neighborhood. Panel discussion follows film, in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council and ADL Heartland.

Jewish Community Center 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St Louis, Missouri 63146
314-442-3152
