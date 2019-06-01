Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day

Join Ameren Illinois, the City of Alton, And Senior Services Plus on June 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Central Plaza (Sav-A-Lot), 3000 Homer Adams Parkway East, for a day of fun and celebrating energy efficiency.

This family-friendly event will feature free activities for the kids such as face-painting and carnival games. A live DJ will keep everyone entertained and free food, drink, and ice cream will be served.

Ameren Illinois has partnered with Senior Services Plus, Inc. to educate Ameren Illinois customers on the way they can reduce energy usage and save money starting in their home.

Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day will also feature free home energy assessments for neighborhood homes adjacent to Senior Services Plus (2603 N Rodgers), free energy savings measures like LED light bulbs and advanced power strips in neighborhood homes installed at no cost.

This event is a part of Ameren Illinois’ ongoing efforts to bring energy efficiency accessible for all people in our service territory.

Join us and learn more about Ameren Illinois’ energy efficiency incentives for your home and business.

This event sponsored by Ameren Illinois, Senior Services Plus, Inc., the City of Alton and Google LLC.