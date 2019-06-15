Neighborhood Potluck Party Celebrating Milton Schoolhouse & Maeva's Coffee Anniversaries

Joel Elliott and Meredith Gernigin will be opening up Milton Schoolhouse to celebrate their 10 year business anniversary with a neighborhood potluck. Everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a dish to pass.

BBQ is provided from the award-winning team at Right on Cue Catering, beer from Old Bakery Beer Company will be also be offered. AP Cigar’s Pop-Up Cigar trailer will have a dedicated celebratory smoking area for cigar lovers. At 5pm, music by the Zydeco Crawdaddies will be playing. All ages are welcome.

The Milton Schoolhouse hosts a variety of businesses including Massage at Milton, The Old Mississippi Soundhouse (recording studio), The Fortune Teller’s Cellar, DJ’s Krazy Kruizes (party bus company), Diversified Lawncare Services, and several independent artist and photography studios.

The schoolhouse is also in its third season of hosting a large 1+ acre community garden on the back of the property. The garden is overseen by neighbor and Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market enthusiast Clifford Clark, along with volunteers from the surrounding streets.

Milton is also home to Joel and Meredith’s second venture: Maeva’s Coffee.