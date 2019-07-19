Neil Young; Bob Dylan Tribute Acts at Jacoby

× Expand Trish Cook Shakey Deal with lead Kevin Renick

Kevin Renick knows enough Neil Young songs to play several hours and not repeat anything. Opening for Renick’s band, Shakey Deal, is Michael Twente with a Bob Dylan tribute.

The two acts will take the stage 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Tickets are $12 advanced; $15 at the door.

“We’re faithful to many of Neil Young’s songs, arrangement-wise. But there are others, like “Vampire Blues,” that we’ve made totally our own,” said Renick, who plays guitar. “I’m happy to have the guitar firepower of Mark Arnold and Ted Moniak. They absolutely know how to nail the Crazy Horse groove. That makes my job much easier.”

Renick comes from a “very musical” family in Kirkwood. His dad sang with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and his sister is an opera star in Europe; his brother ran an off-Broadway theater in New York City. No doubt that’s how Renick came to listen to all sorts of music growing up but he was most drawn to singer/songwriter classics and eerie instrumental music.

“Neil Young became my favorite in high school and hugely influenced me simply because he’s been a committed, passionate singer/songwriter his entire career. That is what I want to do primarily, write and record my own songs,” said Renick.

Renick has written close to 300 songs since high school. He as five CDs and is working on his sixth but says he “struck gold with one of (his songs) in 2009.” That’s when “Up in the Air” became the theme song to Jason Reitman’s Oscar-nominated movie of the same name that was filmed in St. Louis.

When more and more people started telling Renick he sounded like Neil Young, it made sense to launch a tribute band. Shakey Deal’s first show was in 2011.

“I was never aware I sounded like Neil Young until many years later. It wasn’t a conscious thing. My voice just has some similarities,” he said. “We’re faithful to many of his songs, arrangement-wise. But there are others, like “Vampire Blues,” that we’ve made totally our own.”

Opening for Shakey Deal is Michael Twente, of Hard Rain. Twente’s been playing in bands since he was 14. He was introduced to Bob Dylan’s music when Dylan played in a benefit for Bangladesh along with George Harrison and other artists.

“Hard Rain (Gonna Fall) was the first Bob Dylan song I ever heard. For whatever reason, the sound of his voice, the lyrics….I’d never heard anything like it before. It just blew me away. He was saying things I felt but couldn’t put into words myself,” said Twente.

Twente wanted to put together a Bob Dylan cover band in 1980, but couldn’t get anyone to join him. Then, around 2009, he decided to just go for it.

“I did a lot of solos. Now I work with great people who are appreciative of Dylan.”

Twente says Dylan has a wealth of diverse material, including country, blues, folk and rock. He’ll play a 45 minute set with classic Dylan songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind,”, “Like a Rolling Stone,” and “Tangled Up in Blue.”

Twente and Renick performed in a show in April, with Renick’s band opening for Twente.

“I hope to get Kevin up there with me. It’s an honor and a thrill to work with him. I’m just so delighted,” said Twente.

Concert tickets are $12 advanced; $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is in rows and is first come, first seated. Doors open 6:30 p.m. A cash bar is available. Extra parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

The public is invited to arrive early to browse the OSF St. Anthony’s Gallery where 2D and 3D artwork interpretations on the theme of “Freedom” will be on display.

About the Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs and community outreach initiatives. Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 / 618-462-5222 / jacobyartscenter@gmail.com