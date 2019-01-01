New Beginnings 2019: Align and Receive

Join The Yoga Connection Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1:30-3:00 p.m. as we welcome 2019. The afternoon includes a ritual to release and clear what no longer works for us, guided meditation, yoga and writing ourselves a mid-year reminder of our intentions for 2019. We’ll end with a toast to the new year. Some yoga experience necessary. $20.

Pre-payment required so supplies can be purchased. Forms and details on this and other classes can be found at theyogaconnection.me or the Events page at The-Yoga-Connection-at-BWN on Facebook or call 618-467-8827. The Yoga Connection is located on the premises of Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.