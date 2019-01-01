New Beginnings 2019: Align & Receive

×

Align with your purpose and open yourself to receiving your gifts from the Universe. The afternoon includes:• a ritual to release the negative• a guided meditation • yoga • writing ourselves a mid-year reminder• a toast to welcome 2019Some yoga experience necessary. Preregistration required so enough supplies can be on hand. $20. Call 467-8827 or email dmwatt33@gmail.com for information. Pare-pay through our website: theyogaconnection.me/sign-up