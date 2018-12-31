New Year's Eve Food & Fun Celebration

Edison's Entertainment Complex 2477 2477 S. St. Rte. 157, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

The new year is almost upon us, and Edison’s is your celebration destination! Join us New Year’s Eve from 7-11pm for a delicious, quality buffet with kid-friendly options for $17.95 (adults) and $11.95 (kids 9 and under). Make it an unlimited* drink and buffet package starting at only $37.95.

Reservations will go quickly, so book your bowling lane or party room today by calling (618) 307-9020.

Reserve a bowling lane at $40 for the first hour before 6pm, and $50 after 6pm. Additional hours are $30 (before 6pm) and $40 (after 6pm). You also get half-price laser tag and arcade with a 2-hour lane rental.

Come in during the day and take advantage of our $16 Doorbuster, or save $4 on an All-Access Day Pass. Enjoy unlimited bowling, laser tag and arcade from 11am-4pm for only $20.

We’re looking forward to sharing a midnight Champagne toast with you!

*Some restrictions apply. Excludes premiums. One drink per guest, per order. Ages 21 and over.

Edison's Entertainment Complex 2477 2477 S. St. Rte. 157, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
