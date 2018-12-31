× Expand www.edisonsfun.com New Year's Eve Food & Fun Celebration

The new year is almost upon us, and Edison’s is your celebration destination! Join us New Year’s Eve from 7-11pm for a delicious, quality buffet with kid-friendly options for $17.95 (adults) and $11.95 (kids 9 and under). Make it an unlimited* drink and buffet package starting at only $37.95.

Reservations will go quickly, so book your bowling lane or party room today by calling (618) 307-9020.

Reserve a bowling lane at $40 for the first hour before 6pm, and $50 after 6pm. Additional hours are $30 (before 6pm) and $40 (after 6pm). You also get half-price laser tag and arcade with a 2-hour lane rental.

Come in during the day and take advantage of our $16 Doorbuster, or save $4 on an All-Access Day Pass. Enjoy unlimited bowling, laser tag and arcade from 11am-4pm for only $20.

We’re looking forward to sharing a midnight Champagne toast with you!

*Some restrictions apply. Excludes premiums. One drink per guest, per order. Ages 21 and over.