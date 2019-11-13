Next ‘Kids in the Kitchen’ at AMH on November 13

ALTON, IL -- Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. Alton Memorial Hospital is taking on that problem with “Kids in the Kitchen,” an event designed to teach elementary school children ages 4-10 how to prepare healthy snacks.

“Kids in the Kitchen” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. The event provides a hands-on environment with a goal of promoting child health and wellness by empowering children and youth to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

The theme for the event will be “Craving Cranberries.”

Call 800-392-0936 to register. Space is limited, and each child in attendance must have a caregiver with him or her.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, will lead the program along with the Morrison Food and Nutrition Services staff from AMH.

Madeline Pluester, 6, of Wood River helps stir a vegetable smoothie during the last “Kids in the Kitchen” event at Alton Memorial Hospital in February.