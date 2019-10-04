Night at the Mineral Springs Hotel

Friday, Oct. 4, 8 pm to 10 pm

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Join authors Troy Taylor and Lisa Taylor Horton for a night behind the eerie walls of one of Alton's most haunted places as we return to the legendary Mineral Springs Hotel during a search for the building's lingering spirits! Admission is $46 per person.

For more information, call (217) 791-7859.