A Night in the Stacks

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic Mississippi River Festival, an outdoor concert series held on campus from 1969-1980 that featured such bands as The Who, Chicago, The Eagles and The Grateful Dead.

In partnership with Friends of Lovejoy Library and the SIUE Foundation, the Alumni Association will be hosting a commemorative reception to honor this historic festival. Hors d'oeuvres and a buffet dinner provided by LoRusso's Cucina, live music from The Ralph Butler Band, galleries of viewable MRF memorabilia on display, an auction featuring amazing getaway and experience packages and more will be included during the evening; all to help support the future endeavors of Lovejoy Library.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with parking available in Lot A.