A Night in the Stacks

to Google Calendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville - Lovejoy Library Alton, Illinois

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic Mississippi River Festival, an outdoor concert series held on campus from 1969-1980 that featured such bands as The Who, Chicago, The Eagles and The Grateful Dead.

In partnership with Friends of Lovejoy Library and the SIUE Foundation, the Alumni Association will be hosting a commemorative reception to honor this historic festival. Hors d'oeuvres and a buffet dinner provided by LoRusso's Cucina, live music from The Ralph Butler Band, galleries of viewable MRF memorabilia on display, an auction featuring amazing getaway and experience packages and more will be included during the evening; all to help support the future endeavors of Lovejoy Library.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with parking available in Lot A.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, auction, Celebration
618-650-2760
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Night in the Stacks - 2019-10-19 18:00:00