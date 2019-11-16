Nothing Trivial in This Pursuit

AMH Trivia Night on November 16 Benefits Vera Bock Diabetes Fund

ALTON, IL -- If your brain is packed with a lot of otherwise useless information – and if you have a few friends with similar skills -- Alton Memorial Hospital is looking for your help.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the Vera Bock Diabetes Fund. The fund, administered through the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, provides resources and education for people in the River Bend living with diabetes.

Admission to the trivia night is $20 per person for tables of up to eight people. To reserve your space or for more information, call 618-463-7526. Checks should be made payable to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

The evening will include 10 rounds of trivia, a cash bar, food available for purchase (you are also welcome to bring your own food), raffle baskets, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Doors open at 6 p.m.