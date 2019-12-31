NYE 2020 @ Best Western Prmeier

×

Best Western Premier presents the show stopping band Flatliner featuring Kyle Greenwell!Our 2020 New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bash with all the amenities, especially at the price, truly stands out as the top all-inclusive event forNew Year’s Eve in Alton. Featuring an Open Bar, Appetizer Buffet, party favors, and champagne toast at midnight, this party will undoubtedlyfill you with enough New Year’s spirit to last the entire year. You won’t find another party like this one in the area!Wanting to truly make it a night to remember? As we like to say around here… “Take the Elevator Home”!Check out our Bash Package that includes the Ballroom Bash, all the amenities, and a one night stay in one of our newlyrenovated guest rooms. New Year’s Day wake up to Chef Kenny’s made from scratch breakfast buffet featuring local meats,fresh fruits, biscuits and gravy, yogurt bar, fresh hot pancakes, and so much more!Looking to start your evening all in one great location? Look no further than the Premier Bash Package!With this package you literally get the best of everything our Hotel and staff have to offer. Ballroom Bash Tickets for 2, a night’s stay in one of our newlyrenovated guest rooms, breakfast buffet for two, as well as the Prime Rib Buffet dinner for two. With the Premier Bash Package thehotel’s Chef Kenny will have you indulging in made from scratch dishes andentrees before you enter the Ballroom for a night of dancing and partying!Ballroom Bash Ticket Includes: Open BarAppetizer Buffet 10pm-11pmParty Favors, Champagne Toast at Midnight Doors Open 8:00pm Flatliner 8:30pm to 12:30am $70.00 Per PersonMust be 21 or older~IDs must be presented at the door~No refunds or exchanges~ All sales final~Not responsible for lost or stolen tickets~No outside Tickets go on sale September 6th, 2020!!!