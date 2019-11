NYE Prime Rib Buffet @ Best Western Premier

× Expand . NYE Prime Rib Buffet Menu

New Year’s Eve Prime Rib Buffet Tuesday, December 31, 2019 5:00 p.m.—8:30 p.m.

Adults…………….$28 Children 5-12……...$12 Children 4 & under….free

Tax & Gratuity not included

Reservations Highly Recommended 618-462-1220 Best Western Premier Alton—St. Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue Alton, IL 62002 www.bwpremieralton.com

Carved Prime Rib Create your own Pasta Station Pork Loin with Apple Stuffing Rosemary Chicken w/Mushrooms & Sun-dried Tomato Shrimp & Andouille Jambalaya Rolls & Butter Coffee & Tea Assorted Desserts Top your own Cheesecake Station Peel & Eat Shrimp Oysters on the Half Shell Cold Grilled Vegetable Display Assorted Cold Salads Assorted Cheeses Caesar Salad Italian Salad Green Beans w/Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic California Blend Vegetables Mini Twice-Baked Potatoes