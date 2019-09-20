Oil Painting Landscapes with John Whytock

The Galleries at Heartland Art Club 101A West Argonne , Missouri 63122

OIL PAINTING LANDSCAPES WITH JOHN WHYTOCK

When: September 20th - 22nd, 2019

10:00 am - 5:00 pm each day

Location: The Galleries at Heartland Art Club

​101A West Argonne

​Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Fee: $350 for Non-Members; $315 for Members

​REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR A LIMITED TIME

Learn the intricacies of landscape painting with award-winning artist, John Whytock. During this three-day workshop you will learn the fundamentals of design; tonal composition; color principles; the use of edges to create distance and atmosphere; how light and shadow define space and mass; and more.

The class will be a combination of lecture, demonstration, and one on one instruction using reference provided by John, to help you understand the complexity of nature; learn about effective vs. ineffective techniques; use technique to increase the believability of a scene; and apply the knowledge to general landscape painting and any problem areas you may struggle with.

This class is intended for intermediate painters with a good understanding of the fundamentals of oil painting.

The Galleries at Heartland Art Club 101A West Argonne , Missouri 63122
