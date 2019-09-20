Oil Painting Landscapes with John Whytock
The Galleries at Heartland Art Club 101A West Argonne , Missouri 63122
Heartland Art Club
Workshop: Landscape Painting in Oils, Instructed by John Whytock
OIL PAINTING LANDSCAPES WITH JOHN WHYTOCK
When: September 20th - 22nd, 2019
10:00 am - 5:00 pm each day
Location: The Galleries at Heartland Art Club
101A West Argonne
Kirkwood, Missouri 63122
Fee: $350 for Non-Members; $315 for Members
REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR A LIMITED TIME
Learn the intricacies of landscape painting with award-winning artist, John Whytock. During this three-day workshop you will learn the fundamentals of design; tonal composition; color principles; the use of edges to create distance and atmosphere; how light and shadow define space and mass; and more.
The class will be a combination of lecture, demonstration, and one on one instruction using reference provided by John, to help you understand the complexity of nature; learn about effective vs. ineffective techniques; use technique to increase the believability of a scene; and apply the knowledge to general landscape painting and any problem areas you may struggle with.
This class is intended for intermediate painters with a good understanding of the fundamentals of oil painting.