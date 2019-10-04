Oktoberfest Dinner Sunset Cruise

Friday, Oct. 4, 5 pm to 7 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

Journey the majestic palisading bluffs in beautiful fall foliage while celebrating Oktoberfest! Enjoy German music, drinks, and German cuisine by award-winning chef Brad Hagen!

Serving: Hot bacon spinach salad, Bratwurst sandwiches with sauerkraut, Roasted chicken, Boiled buttered potatoes, Red cabbage, and German chocolate cake. The Hakuna Matata is a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor. Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information. Admission is $45 per person.