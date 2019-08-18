"Old Time Church" Sunday
North Alton Baptist Church 2245 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
North Alton Baptist Church will be presenting "Old Time Church" Sunday. Wear your biboveralls and dress of the past. Come enjoy the wonderful Gospel Music song from the old hymns. Everyone invited. We will also present a Gospel Song signed for the deaf. Alway and enjoy time. This is being held in memory of piano player and music Director who went to be with Lord this May - Ms Carroll Jennings
Info
