Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002
Older Adult Health Council 2019 Spring Health Fair at Senior Services Plus
Don't Play Games with Your Health!
Over 40 vendors from all aspects of healthcare.
Health screenings, games, giveaways, learn about local health care, wellness , legal and much more!
As a special bonus- the new Wellness Center at SSP will be giving tours!
Join us for an informative and fun morning!
