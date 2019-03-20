Older Adult Health Council 2019 Spring Health Fair

Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002

Older Adult Health Council 2019 Spring Health Fair at Senior Services Plus

Don't Play Games with Your Health!

Over 40 vendors from all aspects of healthcare.

Health screenings, games, giveaways, learn about local health care, wellness , legal and much more!

As a special bonus- the new Wellness Center at SSP will be giving tours!

Join us for an informative and fun morning!

Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness
6184846340
