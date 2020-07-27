Unity Baptist Church in Granite City, IL invites children to Online Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through.

A summer kids’ event called Online Rocky Railway VBS will premier on the Facebook page of Unity Baptist Church. At Rocky Railway, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, take part in Bible Adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Rock Wrap-Up that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this online event.

Pre-register for our Online Rocky Railway VBS through Unitygc.com or our Facebook page and pick up a Stay-on-Track bag that will contain the gizmos and other items that will enhance kids' online experience. The Stay-on-Track bags will be available for pick up on Sunday, July 26, from 5:00 p.m. To 7:00 pm.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted at the Stay-on-Track bag pick up for the benefit of Community Care.

Online Rocky Railway is for kids from ages 4 years to 6th grade and will premier from 10:00 a.m. To 11:30 a.m. each day. For more information, call 876-7404.