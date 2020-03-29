ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com

to Google Calendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00

Online Event Alton, Illinois

Join us ONLINE for worship at www.ffworship.com The service is available at 10am Sundays and will be posted for viewing at your convenience. Regular worship services have been suspended during this time as we comply with the government and CDC recommendations. We pray that we will soon be able to resume meeting together. May God bless you with his protection and peace!

Info

Online Event Alton, Illinois View Map
Religion & Spirituality
618-466-8510
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com - 2020-03-29 10:00:00