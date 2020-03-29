ONLINE WORSHIP www.ffworship.com
Online Event
Faith Fellowship Online Worship
Join us ONLINE for worship at www.ffworship.com The service is available at 10am Sundays and will be posted for viewing at your convenience. Regular worship services have been suspended during this time as we comply with the government and CDC recommendations. We pray that we will soon be able to resume meeting together. May God bless you with his protection and peace!
