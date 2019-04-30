Summer Repertory Theatre at Carlinville is pleased to announce open auditions for the summer production of Mary Poppins.

The auditions will be held, Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 9 PM at Woodson Hall on the Blackburn College Campus in Carlinville, Il.

Persons aged 7 on up may audition.

If under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

Be prepared to sing a segment from a musical that is not Mary Poppins or sing a patriotic song. There will be a musical accompanist to play piano for your song if sheet music is presented.

For further information, check the Summer Repertory Theatre at Blackburn College Facebook page.