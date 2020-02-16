Open House at the Cottage at Dagget Hollow

× Expand Jason Heeren, Gershman Mortgage, Bobby Doody, Tarrant & Harman Facade

Completely remodeled and meticulously maintained this guest house boasts 3 suites each with their own private bath. The home can be reserved in its entirety for larger groups or as 2 separate cottages for a more intimate setting. This property has great rental history with many repeat guests. Whether you are looking for a turnkey investment property or your own piece of paradise The Cottage at Dagget Hollow provides you with endless opportunities just steps away from all of the year round entertainment of Grafton!