Open House Events in Godfrey and Brighton to Address Flooding and Water Quality in Wood River, Piasa Creek Watersheds

Residents, businesses, and landowners are invited to attend and provide input on September 23 and 25

Madison County, Ill. – HeartLands Conservancy and Madison County will hold two Open House events to inform the public about the Wood River and Piasa Creek Watershed Plans on Monday, September 23 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Brighton Village Hall, and on Wednesday, September 25 from 6 pm to 8pm at Lewis and Clark Community College, Trimpe 141, Ahlmeyer Atrium.

The Wood River and Piasa Creek Watershed Plans will strategically address stormwater-related issues in the area that drains to Wood River and Piasa Creek, located in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. The plans will provide voluntary recommendations for water quality protection and flood mitigation efforts.