Open House / Meet & Greet

× Expand Danette Watt The Yoga Connection studio ready for a full class of Yoga Basics students

Stop in and discover for yourself why our studio is often described as beautiful and peaceful, "staffed with a knowledgeable crew of excellent teachers offering a variety of classes from beginner to advanced." Enjoy some light refreshments and meet Jaime Sanchez, the founder of West East Yoga School. Several of our teachers at The Yoga Connection received our certification with Jaime.

We will be partnering again with WE Yoga in 2020 for our 10-month Yoga Teacher Training program. This is a perfect time to get your questions answered by the school's founder.

Meet our teachers, massage therapist Alyssa Rehel, reflexologist Gail Humisted and chiropractor Alanna McNelly.

Alyssa will be offering 10-minute chair massages throughout the open house. Alanna will be demonstrating thai massage and Gail will be giving a brief talk about the benefits of reflexology. Exact schedule to be determined so check our Facebook page TheYogaConnection@BWN in early Nov. for times.

A FREE yoga class will be offered at 10am and again at 1:15pm.