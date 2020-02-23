Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto

to Google Calendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00

Zion Lutheran School Bethalto 625 Church Dr. 625 Church Dr., Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010

For students entering Kindergarten through Grade 8 in Fall 2020: Open House at Zion Lutheran School, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto

Sunday, February 23, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

For students and their parents

A complimentary soup lunch, school tours, meet the teachers, and more fun activities are part of this event.

Questions? Call 618-377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Info

Zion Lutheran School Bethalto 625 Church Dr. 625 Church Dr., Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010 View Map
Community Outreach, Education, Kids & Family
6183775507
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00 iCalendar - Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto - 2020-02-23 12:00:00