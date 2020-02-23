Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto
Zion Lutheran School Bethalto 625 Church Dr. 625 Church Dr., Village of Bethalto, Illinois 62010
Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto coming up on Sunday, February 23, 2020
For students entering Kindergarten through Grade 8 in Fall 2020: Open House at Zion Lutheran School, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto
Sunday, February 23, 12 noon to 2 p.m.
For students and their parents
A complimentary soup lunch, school tours, meet the teachers, and more fun activities are part of this event.
Questions? Call 618-377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org