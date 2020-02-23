× Expand Dinnius Photography Open House at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto coming up on Sunday, February 23, 2020

For students entering Kindergarten through Grade 8 in Fall 2020: Open House at Zion Lutheran School, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto

Sunday, February 23, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

For students and their parents

A complimentary soup lunch, school tours, meet the teachers, and more fun activities are part of this event.

Questions? Call 618-377-5507 or email schooloffice@zionbethalto.org