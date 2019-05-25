Opening Day at Raging Rivers

Raging Rivers Water Park 100 Palisades Pkwy, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Opening Day at Raging Rivers

Saturday, May 25, 10:30 am to 6 pm

Raging Rivers Water Park

100 Palisades Parkway

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2345

Get ready to celebrate the start of summer at Raging Rivers Water Park. The park will officially open on Saturday, May 25 for the 2019 season.

Enjoy the Breaker Beach Wave Pool, Cascade Body Flumes, Itty Bitty Surf City, Treehouse Harbor, Endless River, Shark Slide, Runaway Rafts, and the Swirl pool.

Season passes and individual tickets are available. 

http://www.ragingrivers.com/

