Centerstone will host an Opening Reception for the Beginnings Art Show on Thursday, January 17 from 4-6 p.m. in the second floor gallery at Centerstone, 2615 Edwards Street, Alton.

Art can be viewed in the Beginning Art Show throughout January during business hours in the second floor gallery at Centerstone, 2615 Edwards Street, Alton.

Contact Diana Dykyj at 618.462.2331 ext. 1742 for more information.