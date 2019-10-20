Opera Edwardsville: Christmas at the Wildey

Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Join the region's newest arts organization, Opera Edwardsville, for its 2nd annual holiday concert featuring three internationally-renowned professional opera performers accompanied by a quartet of St. Louis musicians. Dress up and enjoy a memorable evening of classical music and Christmas favorites. VIP tickets include concert admission and a reception after the show with light appetizers, a champagne toast and other surprises! VIP tickets are $50 and general admission tickets are $35.