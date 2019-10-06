Gift Recipient from the former Soviet Union Shares How Global Christmas Project Changed Her Life

Godfrey, IL, October 6, 2019—Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For many years, families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Irina Creek in the former Soviet Union when she was a young girl. Creek is now visiting the area to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.

Creek will be hosted by the Southwest Illinois Area volunteer team of Operation Christmas Child at the Annual Kick-Off event. Come hear her impactful story.

Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 6:00 pm

First Baptist Church of Maryville

7110 IL-162,

Maryville, IL 62062

Irina Creek was born into a broken family in the former Soviet Union. After being abandoned by addiction-riddled parents at the age of 4, Creek was moved into an orphanage. She remained hopeful of a reunion with her family, but the years passed and after frequent abuse, she was eventually moved to a new orphanage.

When Irina was 10 years old, a missionary group gave the orphanage children Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. Through her gift, Creek felt unique for the first time and was touched by the message of God’s love. A year later, her prayer of adoption was answered by a family in South Carolina.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18 – 25, Godfrey residents can drop off gift-filled shoeboxes at multiple locations across Midwest Illinois.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 314-724-8336 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.