OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation Offers an Evening with Frank Abagnale to

Benefit New Cancer Center

(Alton, IL | January 16, 2019) – Tickets are available for OSF Saint Anthony’s upcoming fundraising event, An Evening with Frank Abagnale, taking place Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Lewis and Clark Community College in Hatheway Cultural Center, Olin Theater. The event, starting at 7 p.m. will feature the renowned fraud prevention expert and inspiration for the Steven Spielberg movie “Catch Me If You Can”, and will benefit the new Cancer Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Established by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation council members, the one-hour talk highlights Abagnale’s life story and how he transformed from a notorious con man to an international cybersecurity expert, trusted by the FBI.

General admittance tickets are $25 each. Sponsorship opportunities are available and include exclusive admittance to a cyber-security and fraud prevention session as well as a VIP meet and greet with Frank Abagnale.

For information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets online, visit our event website at osfhealthcarefoundation.org/frankabagnale or call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at (618) 463-5168.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is led by our dedicated team of medical professionals: James Piephoff, M.D., Radiation Oncologist, Manpreet Sandhu, M.D., Medical Oncologist/Hematologist, and Wei Lin, M.D., Medical Oncologist/Hematologist.

As the area’s leader in oncology care, OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center is the area’s only cancer program accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The Cancer Center offers IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, nutritional assessments, patient navigation and family support.