OSF HEALTHCARE SAINT ANTHONY’S HEALTH CENTER TO HOST MOONLIGHT MIXER FUNDRAISER FOR OSF MOELLER CANCER CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Carrie Boelens – Community Relations Coordinator 309.852.7820

(Alton, IL / September 4, 2019) – Join us on Saturday, September 28, 2019 for OSF Saint Anthony’s Moonlight Mixer. The biennial event will be held at OSF Moeller Cancer Center located at 2200 Central Avenue, Alton, Illinois. Doors open to general attendees at 6:00 p.m. with a VIP entry at 5:00 p.m. Parking and valet are available onsite in the OSF Saint Anthony’s main parking lot.

This year’s event will feature an upscale tropical luau theme, complete with a local pig roast. All proceeds raised during the event will benefit the $2.5 million philanthropic construction goal for the Moeller Cancer Center.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is proud to continue the “transformation of health care” in the Riverbend. The Moeller Cancer Center is the area’s only state-of-the-art facility for oncology, consolidated under one roof and conveniently located on one floor. With continued support from the community, this new $14 million Center is one facet to delivering the highest standard of care for families in the community.

To date, over $2 million has been raised through several generous donors, but support is still needed to meet the goal. “As the Center’s opening date approaches in October, the Moonlight Mixer event will be an opportunity for community members to support this overall goal,” said Lee McRaven, Gift Officer.

Attendees are welcome to come dressed to impress in classy luau themed attire. Additionally, local vendors and restaurants will be showcasing their best beverages, entrees and desserts. Entertainment will be provided by the Ralph Butler Trio. Throughout the event, attendees will be given access before the general public to tour OSF Moeller Cancer Center and see first-hand how it will benefit our local community. There will also be an opportunity to honor or support a loved one affected by cancer, as luminaria will be available for purchase and displayed throughout the event.

Tickets to attend the Moonlight Mixer are $75 each and include all food options and two complimentary beverage tickets. Event sponsorship opportunities are available.

For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets, call Lee McRaven at the OSF Foundation office at 618-463-5168 or visit www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/moonlightmixer.

× Expand Mike Cruz

Photo Caption: OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will host the biennial Moonlight Mixer fundraiser on Saturday, September 28. Pictured are attendees from the 2017 Moonlight Mixer mixing and mingling at local vendor stations. To purchase tickets for this year’s event, call 618-463-5168.