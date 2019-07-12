The Outlaws – known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies come to the Wildey Theatre. For more than 40 years, the Southern Rock legends have remained one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre. The band’s first three albums The Outlaws, Lady In Waiting and Hurry Sundown – featuring such rock radio favorites as ‘There Goes Another Love Song’, ‘Green Grass & High Tides’, ‘Knoxville Girl’ and ‘Freeborn Man’ – would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era. Known as ‘The Florida Guitar Army’ by their fans, The Outlaws gained and maintained a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act.

