Art show and Alton author

Outsider Artist to Exhibit New Paintings

Outsider artist, Dr. Andy Dykeman, will be exhibiting new paintings at The Royale Food & Spirits, 3132 South Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO 63139 with an opening reception on Thursday, November 21st at 7:00 p.m.

Andy was the drummer in the influential pop punk band, judge nothing, before entering the forensic autopsy field then earning his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2003.

His paintings, rendered in the true folk art method of using materials at hand, express the melding of his experiences and various avocations. Andy's visual contemplation of our external influences, social, political, environmental, etc. and their impact on our mental, spiritual and physical health give the viewer much to consider.

https://www.instagram.com/andykemanart/

Marla Hare Griffin

General Manager

The Royale Food & Spirits

314-504-8829

Alton Author Discusses Children’s Books

Dr. Dykeman was also mentioned in St. Louis Magazine where he discusses his favorite children’s books.

3-great-children-books-as-chosen-by-an-alton-author

https://www.instagram.com/happinesschildrensbook/