Owl Fest is a free to attend, family friendly, two day event that takes place the 3rd weekend in October. It is a combination of a fall festival & our open house. This is the only event where our hospital and flight enclosure is open to the public. Our education animals will be available to meet and greet. The public will have a behind the scenes look at our facilities all while enjoying educational speakers, local environmental organizations, crafts, food, live music, raffle, vendors, kid friendly activities, and our famous teddy bear clinic. Accessible parking and shuttle service will be available. All ages are welcome, as there will be something for everyone to enjoy! For more information, call (618) 466-2990.

Craft/Artisan Booth Applications: https://www.treehousewildlifecenter.com/