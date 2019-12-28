Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils return to the intimate Wildey Theatre for two nights of greatest hits including “If You Wanna Get To Heaven,” “Jackie Blue,” “Chicken Train,” “Standing On The Rock,” and countless others. The Daredevils are known for putting on a entertaining night of downhome musical excellence that have delighted their fans, both old and new for almost 50 years.
