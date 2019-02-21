Painting It Forward with Centerstone
Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 7 PM – 9 PM
Pinot's Palette (Edwardsville)
1063 S. State Route 157, Unit #11, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Grab your friends and join us for a night of crafting, food and drinks, and fundraising for Centerstone.
•$40/person
Appetizers will be served and drinks will be available for purchase.
To register, please email
Jocelyn.Popit@centerstone.org or call (618) 319-4836.
Thanks to our sponsors, Genoa Foundation and Bank of Edwardsville, for making this event possible!