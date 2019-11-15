× Expand Heartland Art Club Workshop: Painting the Perrin Method by Dennis Perrin

PAINTING THE PERRIN METHOD - A WORKSHOP WITH DENNIS PERRIN

​When: November 15, 16, & 17, 2019

9:00 am - 4:00 pm each day

Location: The Galleries at Heartland Art Club

Fee: $450 for Non-Members; $405 for Members

​101A West Argonne

​Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR A LIMITED TIME

A workshop with Dennis Perrin is more than just a teaching event about technique and picture making. It's a comprehensive seminar on how to think about painting, where a painting comes from, a self-examination of the question "Why Paint?", as well as a thorough exploration of color, value, temperature, technique and materials.

Attending a The Perrin MethodTM workshop ensures a complete exposure to the lineage of the great painters historically, and an immersion in the full enjoyment of the Creative Process. By teaching students to imagine and visualize their completed paintings, Perrin provides the student with an infallible road map to the successful completion of any creative project. Through discussion, slide shows, and demonstration, Perrin gives the student a complete understanding of The Perrin MethodTM, as well as a toolbox full of useful, practical tools that will perpetually serve the aspiring artist, accomplished amateur, or professional painter in the realization of their visions.

The workshop begins with a lively session of introductions, followed by a development of intentionality. Perrin then lays out The Perrin MethodTM, its historical precedents, and its direct application to painting. He also brings everyone up to speed with the Checkerboard Illusion, the Color Illusion, and the Value based Simplification process. This is followed by a complete demonstration of a painting, step-by-step, from conception to completion.