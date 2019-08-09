× Expand Heartland Art Club Workshop: Painting with Poetic Landscape, Instructed by Barbara Jaenicke

PAINTING THE POETIC LANDSCAPE: INSTRUCTOR, BARBARA JAENICKE

When: August 9, 10, & 11, 2019; 10:00 - 5:00 each day

Location: OA Gallery Kirkwood, Missouri

Fee: $450 for Non-Members; $405 for Members

REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR A LIMITED TIME

The Galleries at Heartland Art Club (previously know as OA Gallery)

101A West Argonne

​Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

This workshop is an overview of Barbara Jaenicke's approach to painting landscapes. You'll learn about value, color temperature, chroma, composition, editing, and mark making (how to make every stroke of pigment count). All skill levels are welcome, but those with some basic experience will benefit most. She will be using oils and pastels.

Barbara will be demonstrating her techniques in oil one one day and pastels the other. Bring your oils, pastels or both! All of the techniques covered apply to both mediums.

Reach your next level of artistic confidence and ability. Come prepared to enjoy yourself, to make new artist friends, and acquire new techniques!