Pancake Dinner Fundraiser for Girl Scout Troop #175
Faith Lutheran Church 6809 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Support your local Girl Scouts! Brownie Troop #175 is hosting a Pancake Dinner Fundraiser
When: Thursday, December 12th 5:00pm to 7:00pm
Where: Faith Lutheran Church, 6809 Godfrey Road
Adults: $7
Kids 12 and under: $4
Families of 6: $25
Help us teach the women of tomorrow entrepreneurship, leadership, and how to build community.
Questions: 314-210-2896
