Pancake Dinner Fundraiser for Girl Scout Troop #175

Support your local Girl Scouts! Brownie Troop #175 is hosting a Pancake Dinner Fundraiser

When: Thursday, December 12th 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Where: Faith Lutheran Church, 6809 Godfrey Road

Adults: $7

Kids 12 and under: $4

Families of 6: $25

Help us teach the women of tomorrow entrepreneurship, leadership, and how to build community.

Questions: 314-210-2896

Faith Lutheran Church 6809 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
3142102896
