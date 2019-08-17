Topics and speakers include: School Attendance by Rosa Burton; Illinois Senate Bill 100 and Student Rights by Latasha Barnes; and Parent Involvement by Debra Pitts

Upcoming Parent Advocacy Forum

A Parent Advocacy Forum will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Boys and Girls Club of Alton located at 2512 Amelia Street in Alton. The Forum purpose is to promote and help secure the academic success of students in all grade levels. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend.

Topics and speakers will include:

School Attendance - Rosa Burton, Truancy Case Manager for Alton School District

Illinois Senate Bill 100 and Student Rights - Latasha Barnes, Managing Attorney with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, Inc.

Parent Involvement - Debra Pitts, retired Principal at Civic Memorial High School

For more information, visit www.cvwfdn.org or call 618-463-2206