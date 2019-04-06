Parrot Heads of the Riverbend Movie and Music Trivia

Everyone is Invited to the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend Music and Trivia Night benefitting the Senior Services Plus Meals on Wheels Program. Eight persons per team. $120 per Table. Bring your own Snacks. No outside drinks permitted. Cash Bar. Silent Auction Items. Doors Open at 6pm and Trivia Starts at 7pm. Purchase your table by going to www.photrb.org and paying through PayPal. Only tables Purchased in advance will be eligible to play that night.