The 8th Annual Party at the Beach

August 9th & August 10th 2019

Randall D. Dalton Veteran's Park

5111 Highway 111 (Rear), Pontoon Beach, IL. 62040

Hello again, it's Mayor Mike! The 8th Annual Party at the Beach event is almost here! After months and months of planning the event details have FINALLY come together! This year we will have THREE (3) NATIONAL RECORDING ARTISTS!

We would like to welcome AMBROSIA, taking the stage at approximately 7:00pm on Friday, August 9th, and ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION, taking the stage at approximately 9:00pm on Friday, August 9th!

Welcome back to the musical GENIUS' Portrait "The Music of Kansas", taking the stage at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, August 10th and another welcome back to NIGHT RANGER, taking the stage at approximately 9:00pm on Saturday, August 10th!

Party at the Beach 2019 - Schedule of Events

***Event times are subject to change***

Friday, August 9th, 2019

4:00pm

Party at the Beach opens to the public with carnival rides, food trucks, beverages, games of chance, etc.

5:00pm

KSHE 95 Van, Street Team & Sweet Meat

6:00 - 8:00pm

Tethered Balloon Rides

7:00pm

Live on the Main Stage "AMBROSIA"

9:00pm

Live on the Main Stage "ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION"

12:00am

Party at the Beach closes for the evening

Saturday, August 10th, 2019

10:00am

Party at the Beach opens to the public with carnival rides, food trucks, beverages, games of chance, etc.

10:00am-2:00pm

Craft/Vendor Show

1:00pm-4:00pm

Carnival's "Back to School" Matinee - all rides are $1.00

5:00pm

KSHE 95 Van, Street Team & Sweet Meat

7:00pm

Live on the Main Stage "PORTRAIT" (The music of "Kansas")

9:00pm

Live on the Main Stage "NIGHT RANGER"

12:00am

Party at the Beach 2018 Festival Closes