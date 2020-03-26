× Expand Lindsey Herron, Director -Wood River Public Library Party with the Police! Thursday, March 26 - 6:00 - 7:30 pm. Games, activities, fun, snacks, prizes. Local law enforcement will be attending!

The Wood River Public Library is hosting a PARTY WITH THE POLICE! Join us for a family friendly, fun filled night with local law enforcement. Games, activities, stories, snacks and more. You won't want to miss out on this. Police Departments from the area will be in attendance!

No age restrictions or registration required. For more information, please contact the library at 254-4832.

This event is sponsored by MustacheMarch4PD. We will be taking a collection for MM4PD.