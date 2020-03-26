Party with the Police

Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois

The Wood River Public Library is hosting a PARTY WITH THE POLICE! Join us for a family friendly, fun filled night with local law enforcement. Games, activities, stories, snacks and more. You won't want to miss out on this. Police Departments from the area will be in attendance!

No age restrictions or registration required. For more information, please contact the library at 254-4832.

This event is sponsored by MustacheMarch4PD. We will be taking a collection for MM4PD.

Community Outreach, Fun for Kids, Kids & Family
618-254-4832
