Canadian born Pat Travers may be best known for his hits (and KSHE Classics) “Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights),” Snortin’ Whiskey” and “I La La La Love You” from the “Valley Girls” film soundtrack. But it’s his live show and superior guitar work that earned him legions of loyal fans since he burst onto the international rock scene in the late 1970’s.

His current touring band includes Tommy Craig (drums) and Jaco’s nephew David Pastorius (bass/vocals). This show is high-energy. It is electric. It is lightning in a bottle. The Wildey Theatre is very happy to bring the Pat Travers Band in concert, up close and personal. The show is rated R for ROCKING!